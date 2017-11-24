China Tech is unstoppable, from the noodle shops to outer space Video – Jeff Brown – China Rising

Above, on the left, is my charity fair stand in Shenzhen to sell The China Trilogy (http://chinarising.puntopress.com/2017/05/19/the-china-trilogy/) and my English language learning book, Doctor WriteRead (https://www.amazon.com/Doctor-WriteReads-Treasure-Trove-English/dp/150780072X/). There are always several of these seasonal bazaars for vendors to get together and help raise money for a good cause. It was a fun day and I always get to meet many interesting people, both Chinese and otherwise. Pictured on the right is my next door neighbor’s stand, getting her money via mobile telephone payment. I also accepted Alipay, Wechat and cash. More and more people are leaving the house in China with no cash on hand. The level of trust in the banks here is very high, since they are all owned by the people. There are no private banks in China (http://chinarising.puntopress.com/2017/08/17/baba-beijing-is-going-to-start-using-blockchain-technology-for-official-business-china-rising-radio-sinoland-170817/).

Wechat, Alipay and the banks take no fees for mobile payments less than ¥200 (about $25). This is why people can mobile pay $0.25 to rent a bike for an hour or $0.75 for a snack out of a vending machine and not get ripped off by transaction fees. That would never happen in the West, because the banks there are capitalist and rapacious, but I repeat myself. I suspect this is why Apple Pay has not gotten off the ground here. A Western bank could not imagine providing a free service tens of millions of times a day, and not picking the customers’ pockets.

