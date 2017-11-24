As Americans Eat Turkey, Mainstream Media Quietly Admits US Gov’t Planned False Flags to Start WW3 By Matt Agorist – The Free Thought Project

As families gather around the dinner table to feast on turkey and express what they are thankful for, dark forces within the US government are plotting their next war and thinking up a way to sell it to the American people. The idea that the United States government would deceive its citizens into accepting a war for profit — by any means necessary — was once only reserved for the fringe and widely regarded as a conspiracy theory by the establishment and their whitewashers in the mainstream media. However, all that has changed.

Even the mainstream media is now reluctantly being forced to admit that the US government plans and has planned false flag attacks on America to be used as a pretext for war. In an article this week, Newsweek reported on the recently declassified files associated with John f. Kennedy that prove the US planned to stage attacks on America using a Soviet aircraft to kick off a conflict with the USSR that arguably would’ve led to the beginning of World War III.

Newsweek’s report focused on the discussion from a meeting on March 22, 1962, held by the “Special Group (Augmented),” which according to an encyclopedia on the Central Intelligence Agency, included Attorney General Robert Kennedy, CIA Director John McCone, National Security Advisor McGeorge Bundy and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lyman Lemnitzer, detailing the creation of a false flag attack on the United States to be blamed on the Soviets.

According to the documents, the US government wanted to manufacture or obtain Soviet aircraft so they could launch an attack on America or friendly bases and use those attacks as a pretext for war.

According to the previously Top Secret classified documents:

“There is a possibility that such aircraft could be used in a deception operation designed to confuse enemy planes in the air, to launch a surprise attack against enemy installations or in a provocation operation in which Soviet aircraft would appear to attack U.S. or friendly installations in order to provide an excuse for U.S. intervention.”

As Newsweek reported, the memo shows that the department, along with the CIA, considered buying Soviet aircraft to stage the attacks, even getting estimates from the Air Force on how long it would take and how much it would cost to produce the planes domestically and covertly. Costs ranged from $3.5 million to $44 million per plane, depending on the model, most taking several months to build.

The document also outlined the possibility of purchasing such aircraft from non-Soviet Bloc countries that had received planes from the USSR, or from pilots that had defected, instead of building them domestically. The CIA deemed those plans too risky, writing, “The fact that the United States was actively engaged in attempts to defect pilots of supposedly friendly countries might be revealed.” The memo also conceded that the plan would require employing a “maximum-security area.” Otherwise, it would be “most difficult to conceal the existence of such aircraft from the prying eyes of the American press and public.” False flag attacks are covert operations that make it look like an attack was carried out by another group than the group that actually carried them out.

Declassified JFK document shows U.S. government planned to use Russian jets in a false flag attack ‘to provide an excuse for U.S. intervention.” https://t.co/VHUJrFzydz — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) November 22, 2017

As people continue to believe the warmongering rhetoric from the state, they also continue to forget America’s history of lying to the people to get them to accept war. Indeed, the JFK files have now given us at least two incidents of the United States planning false flag attacks against its own people as a pretext to wage war. And, as the Newsweek report shows, it is getting harder for the mainstream media to ignore or otherwise ridicule and dismiss this very ominous reality.

As TFTP reported last month, the JFK files also reveal the plans for another false flag attack to be blamed on Cuba. In the document which was marked TS for Top Secret, the US military revealed its plans to trick Americans into war with Cuba. The plans were to create and carry out false flag terror attacks against American citizens and use them as propaganda to gain support for the war against Fidel Castro.

In the documents, officials noted that the plans for the attacks were “approved” and the Joint Chiefs merely needed to pick one of the nine “pretexts” to use to trick US citizens into war.

The plans involved killing innocent people and injuring others and making sure these instances would be “widely publicized” as propaganda to start an unjust war.

“We could develop a Communist Cuban terror campaign in the Miami area, in other Florida cities and even in Washington. The terror campaign could be pointed at Cuban refugees seeking haven in the United States. We could sink a boatload of Cubans enroute to Florida (real or simulated),” the document reads.

Notice how callous these monsters sound when talking about drowning a boatload of Cubans—which would have likely contained innocent children—to start a bogus war for profit.

The document continues, “We could foster attempts on the lives of Cuban refugees in the United States even to the extent of wounding in instances to be widely publicized. Exploding a few plastic bombs in carefully chosen spots, the arrest of a Cuban agent and the release of prepared documents substantiating Cuban involvement also would be helpful in projecting the idea of an irresponsible government.”

As you gather with close friends and family on this Thanksgiving, give them a gentle reminder or a well-worded wake up call on how the US government cares not about deceiving its own citizens and killing innocent people so they can send our brothers, sisters, mothers, and fathers off to other countries to die so the fat cats in DC can bolster their war portfolios on Wall Street.

Source Link – The Free Thought Project

####

Matt Agorist is an honorably discharged veteran of the USMC and former intelligence operator directly tasked by the NSA. This prior experience gives him unique insight into the world of government corruption and the American police state. Agorist has been an independent journalist for over a decade and has been featured on mainstream networks around the world. Agorist is also the Editor at Large at the Free Thought Project. Follow @MattAgorist on Twitter Steemit , and now on Facebook.

