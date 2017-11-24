What is The American Dream and is it Still Alive? by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

We’ve all heard that ‘saying’, “The American dream”. I remember hearing it when I was young. Now many decades later I wonder what it means today and how it has changed.

I suspect that the notion of the American dream brings differing thoughts from various people. But just what is it? And what is it that’s unique about the American part?

As I write this I’m not going to research and websearch the topic. Instead I’m simply going to refer to my own opinion.

I believe that the American dream as originally presented generally relates to how an American has unique opportunities to succeed. To achieve betterment in life, to live well, and the opportunity to be happy or at least comfortable within the American ‘way of life’.

If someone wanted to push hard, they had a shot at further success, even great success. The America then had few obstacles standing in the way of someone who wanted to give it a go.

The opportunity to truly achieve the American dream was largely hinged upon freedom.

Back in the day it was marketed as having the house with a white picket fence, a family within, and a comfortable life.

America is still free, right? Or… maybe not quite as ‘free’?

Most of us who are able to think and reason and who have been around for awhile, know that we are not as free as we once were. Thus dampening the chance for realizing the American dream to an extent.

The number of new laws and regulations over these many decades are astounding. There are more .gov agencies and bureaucracies than ever before. ‘Red tape’ is wrapped around nearly everything we do and it can be quite difficult at times to cut through it.

