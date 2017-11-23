SHOCKING VIDEO OF JOE BIDEN GROPING CHILDREN EMERGES by Paul Joseph Watson – InfoWars

Alex Jones discusses a video compilation showing former Vice President Joe Biden groping and inappropriately touching various children.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Joe Biden looks set to run for president in 2020.

Although current polls say he would beat Trump, leftists are begging him not to run for office.

The Huffington Post, Salon and the Daily Beast have all published articles recently expressing panic that Biden will seek the nomination, with the Huff Post warning Biden would be a “terrible idea in a post-Weinstein America”.

What could they possibly be talking about?

Source Link – InfoWars

Sharing is caring!