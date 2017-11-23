Your Latest Batchelor-Cohen Cold War Discussion (Podcast0

Your Latest Batchelor-Cohen Cold War Discussion Podcast

Another history lesson last evening from Batchelor and Cohen as they compare the current geopolitical climate to The Cold War of the 20th century.

As you consider the things for which you are thankful, be sure to keep in mind our friends John and Steve. They’ve been holding these weekly discussions for nearly four years now and they’ve done it in a largely hostile environment where these podcasts are routinely the only fair, balanced and reasoned discussions of The New Cold War to be found anywhere in the western media.

Please make the time to listen this week and every week.

TF

