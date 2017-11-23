Guess Who’s Spewing the Ultimate FUD — Lynette Zang Video – SGTReport

TDC Note – Even Sean is turning on Andy Hoffman!!! WOW!! – What’s really funny is the fact that I have been saying, for the past several months, exactly what Sean is now saying. Facts are facts and as Sean has been telling people to “dip their foot into the crypto pool” we at The Daily Coin have been listening, reading and REPORTING on what the monetary powers have been planning. All you have to do is go through all the links in this one article and you will learn very quickly that we have been on the leading edge of reporting what the governments and banksters have been saying, reporting and planning for most all of 2017 regarding cryptos. Bitcoin price is not reaching for the stars because of a fluke. All this price action in bitcoin serves two purposes – absorbs some of the Federal Reserve generated inflation and draws lots of attention pulling the “walking dead” into the “pool”. Cryptos are the system – bitcoin is the system and all the recent price action is nothing more than a ploy to draw lots of attention and create couple of bitcoin gazillionaires in order for them to start shouting from the rooftops how great bitcoin is and what loser you are if you don’t get in. Blockchain technology – distributed ledger technology – was developed by the NSA and MIT – what else needs to be said – what else needs to be understood?

Lynette Zang from ITM Trading returns to SGT Report to discuss the latest, including the newest and biggest source of FUD: The Bitcoin bandwagon guys who have turned their backs on silver and gold in favor of the upstart crypto. As a Bitcoin owner myself I hope BTC goes to $100K one day, but I will tell you this much, I will never, ever sell my physical gold and silver until those suppressed metals meet their fair market values. Word. It’s 5,000 years of history versus 9. Period. So buy and hold cryptos. But buy and HOLD physical silver and gold too. Those who say sell the metals at this point, are drinking their own crypto Kool-Aid.



Video Source

