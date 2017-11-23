Give Thanks and Pass the Jackass (Podcast)
Give Thanks and Pass the Jackass Podcast – TFMetals Report
In a holiday tradition here at TFMR, our old pal Jim Willie returns today to discuss a wide range of issues with questions posed by listeners in our A2A webinar format.
Following an initial, 30-minute discussion of the significance of the recent events in Saudi Arabia, The Jackass spends nearly an hour fielding questions directly from the audience. Among the topics covered:
Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!
- the growing economic conflict between the US and “the Eurasian Alliance”
- the Swiss banks and shortages of allocated gold
- reports of US intervention to allow ISIS terrorists to escape Raqqa
- that “The Big Reset” has already begun, you likely just haven’t noticed
- the Saudi Aramco IPO and what it signifies
- Jim’s preferred asset allocation mix
- and, in true Jackass free-form style, a whole lot more in between
This baby checks in at 85 minutes. At an average speed of 70 mph, that means you can cover nearly 100 miles of drive time while listening on your way to your in-laws! For everyone else, maybe break it up into segments so that you don’t miss anything.
Enjoy,
TF
Continue Reading / TFMetals Report>>>
Jim Willie
Jim Willie is an original. If you want to be official about it, you can call Jim a “statistical analyst” as Jim has a PhD in statistics from Carnegie Mellon. Since 2004, however, he’s simply been known as “The Golden Jackass”.
Through his website http://www.goldenjackass.com/ Jim has developed a subscription-based newsletter service which is second-to-none in its quality and its “outside-the-box” thinking. Jim’s very affordable service, The Hat Trick Letter, can be found here: http://www.goldenjackass.com/subscribe.html
p.s. As you can tell by his bio picture, he has an extraordinarily large brain, which he uses to all of our benefit.
You must log in to post a comment.