Why the Fall of the House of Clinton May Trigger Domino Effect Worldwide

Over the past two decades the Clintons have created nothing short of a global network consisting of influential foreign politicians, oligarchs and royalty, exercising what Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel called “the cult of unregulated globalism.” The fall of the House of Clinton may bring an end to this globalist structure, he told Sputnik.

“The Clintons — and the Bushes and Obamas — have embraced the cult of unregulated ‘globalism’ wherein a small band of cronies drawn from the billionaire class, multinational companies, international nonprofits, academia, and media swarm around the world trying to dominate the political agenda, as they move financial markets, and put deals together,” Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist, told Sputnik.

According to the analyst, this approach gained momentum starting around 1988 and allowed globalist elites to build even greater fortunes out of being able to control any national government.

Over the past two decades the Clintons have managed to create a sort of a global network involving prominent foreign politicians, tycoons and powerful clans. Many of them have long been generous donors to the Clinton Foundation, dubbed by Ortel, who has been conducting a private inquiry into the entity for the last few years, the “largest unprosecuted charity fraud ever attempted.”

Given the changing political landscape in the US it is possible that the Clintons will be finally subjected to thorough scrutiny.

Ortel believes that “closing the chapter on Clintonism likely will also close the chapter on unregulated globalism.”

Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn’t looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

“Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn’t looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems.. New Donna B [Brazile] book says she paid for and stole the Dem Primary. What about the deleted E-mails, Uranium [deal], Podesta, the Server, plus, plus,” US President Donald Trump tweeted on November 3.

Will the fall of the House of Clinton trigger the domino effect, affecting their longstanding cronies worldwide?

According to the Wall Street analyst, it is quite probable.

Saudi Arabia: Is Crown Prince Getting Rid of the Clintons’ Cronies?

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who presides over the newly created anti-corruption committee arrested 11 princes, including Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the world’s richest people, who is known to be a Clinton Foundation donor and Trump’s antagonist.

On December 2015 the prince tweeted: “@realDonaldTrump You are a disgrace not only to the GOP but to all America. Withdraw from the U.S presidential race as you will never win.”

You are a disgrace not only to the GOP but to all America. Withdraw from the U.S presidential race as you will never win. — الوليد بن طلال (@Alwaleed_Talal) December 11, 2015

“Under US laws, I believe that foreign governments are barred from interfering to support or to oppose candidates for political office,” Ortel said. “One potential way to attempt hiding such support is for foreign governments (or foreign nationals) to contribute to ‘charities’ connected to officeholders or to candidates.”

However, from October 23, 1997 through December 31, 2016 the Clinton Foundation have not made proper disclosures, so it was hard for US authorities to identify suspicious contributions by foreign entities, he stressed.

“The sweeping moves by Saudi Arabia are quite encouraging. Members of the government and business leaders backed by their government likely have extensive information that will help flesh out how much money may have been sent towards the Clinton Foundation, by what means, and to which bank accounts and offices,” he suggested, adding that “other nations may already be following Saudi Arabia’s example, or start doing so in the coming days, weeks, and months.”

Viktor Pinchuk: the Clintons’ Close Ally in Ukraine

The Ukrainian oligarch, Victor Pinchuk, a son-in-law of former Ukrainian President Kuchma, may also be brought into spotlight.

“The Clinton Foundation began working inside Ukraine with Victor Pinchuk (and with his wife [Elena Pinchuk]) around 2004 or 2005, yet never validly has accounted for its activities inside that nation, or explained where it may have sourced medicine and test kits that “Clinton Foundation HIV/AIDS Initiative” (“Old CHAI”) used, in theory, to “fight HIV/AIDS,” Ortel remarked.

Besides, Pinchuk’s generous donations to the Clintons have repeatedly prompted suspicions about the potential conflict of interest.

In 2011 the oligarch hired Doug Schoen, “a top Democratic pollster who helped engineer President Bill Clinton’s reelection in 1996,” to help “share [Pinchuk’s] views on democratization in Ukraine and European integration and to solicit the views of American policy makers on those subjects,” as The Hill reported.

In September 2013, just two months before the beginning of the Euromaidan Revolution in Ukraine, the 10th Yalta Annual Meeting organized by Pinchuk took place in Crimea. The forum was entitled “Changing Ukraine in a Changing World: Factors of Success.” Ex-President Bill Clinton was among the forum’s special guests.

A year after the February 2014 coup in Kiev, Pinchuk, who was “feeling a great degree of pressure and pain for his many years of nurturing stronger ties with the West,” “relentlessly” sought to meet Bill Clinton wanting him to “show support for Ukraine,” as one of the Podesta emails released by WikiLeaks indicated.

It appears that currently Pinchuk is trying to establish close ties with the US right-wing bloc by hiring conservative commentator Monica Crowley as his lobbyist in March 2017. However, according to Ortel, that won’t help the oligarch or the Clintons to keep the alleged conflict of interest and mismanagement of funds under the rug.

