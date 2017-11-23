Crazy Gun Grabbing Mom Wants You To Ruin Thanksgiving By Talking About Gun Storage by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

Founder of Nanny-State, gun-grabber Michael Bloomberg’s Mom’s Demand Action Shannon Watts decided that she wanted everyone to not spend Thanksgiving giving glory to their Creator and recognizing His Providence in our history and His blessings in our lives, but rather encouraged Americans to talk about how to properly store their guns.

Yep, you heard me right.

Ms. Watts pulled an Obama and invaded a time of celebration and gratitude to say that Americans should talk about something that the vast majority of gun owners already have under control.

“It’s #ThanksgivingWeek: Have you asked the friends and family your kids are visiting if there are guns in their homes and how they store them?” Watts tweeted.

It’s #ThanksgivingWeek: Have you asked the friends and family your kids are visiting if there are guns in their homes and how they store them? https://t.co/pyvEUh4N3m — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 20, 2017



[this has been retweeted 190 times!! hahaha – her “campaign” is working like a charm]

“Please please please ask about how your Thanksgiving hosts store their guns. I’ve heard too many stories about loaded guns in shoe boxes, under the bed or on the fridge,” she added.

Please please please ask about how your Thanksgiving hosts store their guns. I’ve heard too many stories about loaded guns in shoe boxes, under the bed or on the fridge. Go to https://t.co/cShDhHepi9 to learn more. https://t.co/bmyH4qOw3e — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 20, 2017



[this one a blistering 231 times – hahaha]

While I have heard similar stories, the fact is that it is parents’ responsibility to teach their kids gun safety.

I have always told every single one of my ten children that they are to treat every gun in our house as though they are loaded… because they are. In fact, they are to treat every gun that way.

But seriously, this should be a conversation we should be having at Thanksgiving? I think not.

This isn’t the first time they’ve done it either.

In 2014, Moms Demand Action joined with Bloomberg’s Everytown to provide its members a gun control flashcard to spark conversation around the dinner table and advanced gun confiscation Thanksgiving arts and crafts, including a “gun sense turkey.”

Watts and her organization are known to go off the rails when it comes to gun owners’ rights to the point of even outright lying about Americans’ support for background checks.

Watts’ nasty organization has targeted comedian Jeff Foxworthy and country music singer Alan Jackson for their pro-gun stand.

If that wasn’t enough, the group even used indecency with bare-breasted women to advance their agenda.

Some of their supporters have even been kicked out of restaurants for their behavior.

Earlier this year, they teamed up with Hollywood celebrities like Emma Stone, Melissa McCarthy, Julianne Moore, Bill Hader, Sheryl Crow, Adam Scott, Laura Dern, and others to produce a PSA against the National Rifle Association.

I encourage you to forget the talks of gun storage at Thanksgiving.

Leave Watts and company on Twitter.

If you haven’t had them, save it for another time and count your blessings, take time to thank God for His goodness, the Lord Jesus Christ for His sacrifice to save sinners, and family and friends for their love.

####

