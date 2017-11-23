Cracks in the Financial System are Showing Everywhere (Video)
Cracks in the Financial System are Showing Everywhere Video – Future Money Trends
Caudio Grass joins us in today’s insightful interview, we cover the latest news and updates in the Gold Markets and idea types of Bullion.
Bitcoin is still rallying and we uncover the variety of motives users have when purchasing Digital Assets and also covered is the situation in the EU and the refugee crisis.
TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:
01:30 Latest news and updates in the Gold Markets
05:00 Worldwide motives to purchase Bitcoin and other digital Assets
10:20 How to diversify your Gold holdings
14:30 Recommended types of Bullion
19:10 Geo Political turmoil and the refugee problem in the Europe
