Andy Schectman & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. (Podcast)
Andy Schectman & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. Podcast – Radio GoldSeek
Highlights
- Andy Schectman of Miles Franklin Institute outlines must hear methods for purchasing and storing PMs.
- Our guest has identified a golden opportunity to profit market anomalies.
- The gold / silver ratio of 70:1 suggests the accumulation of silver positions.
- Similar opportunities appear with platinum.
- A rare, once in two decades opportunity is presenting itself in the numismatics market.
- Rare gold coins are selling at nearly 1:1 or the same price as plain bullion coins of similar gold weight.
- Miles Franklin is currently positioning client accounts to maximize the benefits of this anomaly.
- Protecting client’s best interests is the primary directive at Miles Franklin.
- His firm requires mandatory background checks and a large surety bond to better protect clients.
- The Miles Franklin storage program involves Canadian Brinks security, without percentage of value fees.
- They offer a fully insured Brinks safety-deposit box in Vancouver and Toronto.
- Clients hold the only key / spare with 24/7 access.
- FedEx air delivery is also available (www.privatesafedepositboxes.net).
- Miles Franklin employees the same auditing firm as the StreetTracks GLD ETF.
- Please call his brokers or Andy directly (brokers direct line 1-800-822-8080; Andy’s mobile 1-612-290-2729).
