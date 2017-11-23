Andy Schectman & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. Podcast – Radio GoldSeek

Andy Schectman of Miles Franklin Institute outlines must hear methods for purchasing and storing PMs.

Our guest has identified a golden opportunity to profit market anomalies.

The gold / silver ratio of 70:1 suggests the accumulation of silver positions.

Similar opportunities appear with platinum.

A rare, once in two decades opportunity is presenting itself in the numismatics market.

R are gold coins are selling at nearly 1:1 or the same price as plain bullion coins of similar gold weight.

Miles Franklin is currently positioning client accounts to maximize the benefits of this anomaly.

Protecting client’s best interests is the primary directive at Miles Franklin.

His firm requires mandatory background checks and a large surety bond to better protect clients.

The Miles Franklin storage program involves Canadian Brinks security, without percentage of value fees.

They offer a fully insured Brinks safety-deposit box in Vancouver and Toronto.

C lients hold the only key / spare with 24/7 access.

FedEx air delivery is also available ( www.privatesafedepositboxes.net ).

Miles Franklin employees the same auditing firm as the StreetTracks GLD ETF.