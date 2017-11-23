2018 Precious Metals Outlook Video – Junius Maltby

Today we take a look at the prognostications of JP MORGAN, UBS, TD Securities and others as we look at where precious metals will be heading into and through 2018. You will NOT see Gold at $1100 any time soon (if ever again in my opinion), and it appears that Silver has chance at retaking that $20 level once again. Of course the dynamics of this world may see prices even higher than those quoted, one thing is certain – metals are still at a price that is lower than it should be. Gold – my favorite of the precious metals, is truly at a low and will see much higher prices, especially when in 2018 the dollar encounters what some believe will be a, “prolonged weakening period”.

