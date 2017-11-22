World Exclusive: New Accuser Claims That Prominent Actor ‘Grabbed My Upper Thigh, Took His Pinky And Rubbed My Junk’ by Michael Snyder – End of the American Dream

TDC Note – These allegations listed below are not being made by anyone associated with The Daily Coin. The allegations listed below are being reported here for informational purposes only. If there are any questions or need for clarification or further comments regarding any of the information below please contact the original author, Michael Snyder, at http://endoftheamericandream.com/contact

This story has not been published anywhere in the world yet, and so you are getting to read this before anyone else does. I take allegations of sexual assault extremely seriously, and I would not have published this if these accusations were not solid. Joshua Chavez personally sent me call sheets and other documentation that establishes that he did work on the film projects that he describes below, and a very close personal friend of mine knows Joshua extremely well and helped connect us for this story. If Kevin Spacey would like to personally respond to these allegations, he can have equal space on my websites to do so. Like so many of the other allegations against him, my guess is the Spacey will not dispute these facts either.

Some have speculated that the reason why Spacey was able to play a deeply evil character so convincingly on “House of Cards” was because of the deep evil that is in his heart. If all of the allegations against Spacey are true, he is a predator of the highest order, and it says a lot about the culture of Hollywood that he was able to engage in this pattern of behavior for so many years without ever getting into trouble for it.

Once again, what you are about to read are allegations from someone that previously worked with Spacey. I am satisfied with the documentation that Chavez provided for this story, and I very much trust the good friend that connected the two of us. What follows is Joshua’s story in his own words, and I hope that all of you will help me get Joshua’s story out to the rest of the world…

My name is Joshua Chavez and in 2007 I entered into the film industry where I began a lucrative business as a sound mixer. I didn’t start as one; I had to work my way up from a PA, sound utility, boom operator and then mixer. In 2012 I was asked to work for a certain sound mixer on three short films Kevin Spacey and his company trigger street productions was doing as the boom operator. Now a sound mixer is the head of the sound department and the boom operator is just below him and is responsible for picking up every line spoken by the actor or actress with a high-powered microphone. The first short film we worked on was called “The Ventriloquist” which was shot on March 22st and 23nd, the second short film was called “Spirit of a Denture” shot on March 26th and 27th, and then third short we shot was on April 1st and 2nd and that was called “Envelope”.

These three short films were all a part of a contest put on between trigger street productions and Jameson Whiskey called Jameson first shot. Writers from all over the world would send in their scripts for a chance to direct their own script and have it fully funded with Kevin Spacey as the main actor. The first day on set was at the promenade off of Figueroa St. in highland park LA. The first day of principal photography was the same as all the rest of the projects I’d been a part of. It was also uneventful considering what the rest of the days were going to be like working so close with Kevin Spacey. That first day I had met him he didn’t pay much attention to me. That is very normal for an A list actor towards a boom operator. I had introduced myself, put a lav (small hidden mic) on him a couple times and also boomed his scenes. Everything was very normal, nothing out of the ordinary. At that point in time, I had no idea Kevin was gay or attracted to me.

