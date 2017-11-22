Unveiling The True Economy by Dennis Slothower – Outsider Club

The stock market rebounded sharply on Thursday in anticipation of a favorable vote for the tax bill in the House of Representatives where the Republican margin is dominant. 227 Republicans voted in favor of the tax bill with 13 voting no and all Democrats voting no, so the bill passed in favor 227 to 205.

Passing this vote in the House has never been too much in question, any more than it was for the House to repeal Obamacare as it did last summer. Several House members from states like New York and New Jersey objected to the removal of the state and local taxes but the bill passed as expected.

The complication of the bill’s ultimate success is very much in doubt when we get to the Senate when their bill comes up for a vote next week.

Given unanimous Democratic and independent opposition to the tax bill it only takes two Republican Senators to side with the Democrats to sink it. And as we learned on Wednesday, Republican Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) became the first Republican in that chamber to express his outright opposition to the tax bill, although Senator’s McCain and Flake from Arizona are also two more who are likely to vote against it, along with the Republican Senator from Maine, Susan Collins. There may be more, but these four are solidly against the current Tax Reform bill in the Senate.

Bond Market Screaming Tax Reform Trouble

Despite a clear block in the Senate, the House’s positive approval of their tax bill was all it took to set the computerized buy programs in motion today.

The bond market looks at the proposed tax cuts much different. It sees a rate hike coming in December and if the bill were to pass the Senate by a razor thin margin, bond market yields would really crash in anticipation of an even more aggressive Fed.

The yield curve difference between the 2-year Treasury and the 10-year Treasury yield continues to narrow or “flatten”.

The bond market has always led the stock market because yields choke off growth – but our markets have never dealt with artificial intelligence running rampant and controlling our market trading.

Recession Fumes Lingering

While people are very hopeful of tax cuts and all the potential changes the President would like to provide, the truth is people’s savings rate as a percentage of their disposable income continues to plunge.

When you combine plunging savings rates with soaring delinquency rates on credit cards and subprime auto loans in a rising interest rate environment with the most expensive market in history – you get the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. pension fund considering cutting its equity exposure from 50 percent to 34 percent, according to Bloomberg. That alone is a $50 billion sell order hanging over the market.

In other news from Bloomberg, Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund is proposing dumping its $35 billion in oil and gas stocks.

Norway is looking to be less vulnerable to a drop in oil prices. It looks like they smell a recession coming, too.

Unveiling The True Economy

While it may seem like all is well with our economy, the truth is we are living well beyond our means on borrowed money and a stressed economy is causing debt to soar.

Household debt in the third quarter has surged by $116 billion or 9% to a new record high of $12.9 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve of New York.

Credit card debt spiked 8% to $810 billion. Student loans are over $1.36 TRILLION and climbing like mad. Auto loans are at a record, $1.21 trillion in debt.

The most disturbing trend is in the subprime auto loans where $282 billion (24%) were granted to borrowers where serious delinquencies are reaching crisis levels again.

Almost 9.7 percent of subprime auto loans are 90 days or more past due, the highest annualized rate in more than seven years! We are back to recession levels.

In a developing recession with debts mounting the demand for autos is plunging.

This chart shows evidence of pushing into recessionary territory that should not be ignored by investors.

Higher interest rates in December will only accelerate this delinquency trend especially should we see the yield curve, invert (short rates exceed long rates).

We are at the top of the economic cycle. Buyers beware!

To your wealth,

Dennis Slothower

