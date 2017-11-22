Time Is Running Out For The Cabal, Tick-Tock (Video)
Judicial Watch is suing for the Podesta documents. Google is now censoring the Russian news organizations. Net neutrality will be revoked which will allow the internet grow organically without the government trying to control it. US is bombing in Afghanistan and most likely it is going after the poppy fields. Russia begins delivery of the T-90 tank to Iraq. Syria is now 98% free of the IS. Putin and Assad meet to discuss the future of Syria. Putin phones Trump about Ukraine and Syria. The push is on to start a war with Lebanon.
