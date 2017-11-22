Natural Ways To Lose Weight And Keep Your Body In Shape By audreythrone – Natural News

People are always on the lookout for easy ways and quick results for weight loss. They try out various diets, guaranteed to help them lose those pesky pounds. The diets do work – but for a short period of time. And eventually, you go back to your old habits, piling on the weight you just lost, wondering what you did wrong. Despite the Internet offering all sorts of ways to lose weight, only three things have proved to work when it comes to weight loss — exercise, a balanced diet and good, healthy habits that last a lifetime.

There are plenty of natural methods that can speed up the ongoing process of weight loss, alongside exercise and healthy eating. Some of them have been outlined below:

Ayurveda for weight loss:

Ayurveda is native to India and for a long time, it has been used as medication and remedies for a variety of purposes, weight loss amongst them. Studies show Ayurveda is receiving worldwide popularity because of its safe and effective uses.

Some Ayurveda medicines for weight loss are:

Garcinia Cambogia: Studies have shown Garcinia Combogia, commonly known as Vrikshamla, as a popular ingredient for weight loss. It contains hydroxycitric acid which inhibits fat accumulation.

Commiphora Mukul Resin: Commonly known as Guggul, it is a powerful fat burner. It is very good for treating lipid disorders, obesity and can lower cholesterol levels. It also elevates the levels of good cholesterol in blood.

Salacia Reticulata: Research shows Salacia Reticulata to be very helpful in weight loss, when used in combination with vitamin D. This Ayurveda medicine impairs the growth of adipose cells and also suppresses the accumulation of fats.

Nigella Sativa: Commonly known as the black seed or kalonji, this herb has shown great results with obese women. It helps in improving body mass index and waist hip ratio.

Herbs and spices for weight loss:

Herbs and spices have the potential to boost metabolism, aid weight management and promote satiety. There are several advantages of taking herbs to lose weight, such as; they are safe, pocket-friendly and are easy to consume. The best way to enjoy the benefits of herbs is through herbal tea. Or if you enjoy some more flavours then herbal fruit tea. A hot cup of herbal or green tea every day will do wonders in your quest for weight loss.

Some common herbs used for weight loss are:

Cinnamon: Cinnamon is the best choice for people aiming to lose weight, as it metabolises fats faster, curbs hunger and keeps you feeling fuller for a longer time. It also lowers and stabilises blood sugar levels.

Turmeric: Turmeric helps in lowering the formation of fat tissues. This lowers the total body fat and prevents weight gain.

Cardamom: It speeds up metabolism and improves body’s ability to burn fats.

Acai Berry: This herb is full of excellent energising antioxidants. It prevents fat build-ups in body.

Dandelions: Dandelion extract has a diuretic effect and helps you lose water weight. It is full of nutrients and fibre, which makes you feel full for a longer time period.

Fennel seeds: These help in regulating hunger and aid digestion. Also, they cleanse the liver.

Add protein in your diet for weight loss:

When it comes to weight loss, nothing can beat protein. This is because the body burns calories in digesting and metabolizing it. As much as 80-100 calories can be lost per day through protein diet alone. A high-protein diet adds energy to the body, improves satiety and reduces appetite.

Aside from natural sources of protein, such as eggs, meat, fish, nuts and legumes, you can opt for high-quality protein bars or whey protein powder in a smoothie.

Prefer whole foods over processed foods:

Whole foods are not just a healthier choice, they are also more filling. Since they are usually single ingredient based, they are free from added sugar and added fats. They also help in providing additional nutrients to the body. Studies show whole foods improve satiety and curb your appetite for longer.

Processed foods, on the other hand, are packed with added sugar and fats and are designed to make one addicted to them.

Keep yourself hydrated:

Studies show water boosts weight loss. Human body needs water to run its system smoothly which includes burning fat and calories by 24-30%. It also helps in flushing the toxins out of the system.

‘’Specialty waters’’ or caloric beverages are a new trap for consumers seeking weight loss. They are loaded with added flavours and sugars to make them taste pleasant. Studies show it is better to stick to plain water, which obviously results in weight loss.

Add fruits and vegetables to your diet:

Fruits and vegetables are the best choice when it comes to healthy eating. Fruits and vegetables are full of water, fibre and other essential nutrients which ensure good health and improved metabolism. They are packed with antioxidants, which help in getting rid of harmful bodies from the system. Studies show reduced BMIs, because of increased consumption of fruits and vegetables.

Use coconut oil:

Studies have shown coconut oil to be the best choice for cooking, as it contains medium chain triglycerides which boost the burning of fats. Coconut oil enhances the metabolism and intake of fewer calories. It also helps in getting rid of belly fat and reduces the waistline. If you are trying to fit into that old pair of jeans, switch to coconut oil.

Try chewing gum for weight loss:

Chewing gum actually tricks the brain and stomach into thinking you are eating food. Moreover, it increases the flow of saliva which produces enzymes that help in digestion by breaking down fats. Studies also support the fact that chewing gums reduce food intake and increase energy expenditure. Another study suggests chewing gum may satisfy appetite sufficiently which inhibits the desire to eat high calorie and sugary foods.

Take probiotics for weight loss:

Probiotics are healthy bacteria that live in the gut and are beneficial for health. They can improve digestion and are found to be very helpful with weight loss. When the digestive system is running smoothly, your body processes food better and does not store fats.

One great way to get probiotics is by eating yogurt, which is full of probiotics. Add some honey to satisfy your sweet tooth, without any extra sugar. Studies support the use of probiotics for fighting obesity.

Sleep Properly:

It is very important to take proper sleep as it not only relaxes the body but also restores and rebuilds the entire system. It is said that sleep deprivation over a period of 4 nights can increase insulin resistance and ages your metabolism by 10-20 years.

Studies have shown that people who do not take proper sleep are 55% more prone to obesity, compared to those who get enough sleep. Research shows the effects of lack of sleep on increased BMI and increased food intake, which results in unwanted weight gain.

Add cardio and strength training to your routine:

Cardio can be anything like running, jogging, cycling, brisk walking or hiking. It has shown positive results in reducing the risk of heart diseases and reducing weight. Studies have shown high intensity workouts, like aerobics and Zumba, to be very helpful in weight and belly fat loss.

Dieting can result in reduced muscle mass, which may hinder burning of fats and calories. Resistance exercises like weight lifting help in building muscle mass and also tone your physique.

Yoga and Meditation:

Even if you already workout with cardio and high resistance exercises, don’t skip out on a small session of yoga and meditation. Yoga and meditation help in bringing peace to the mind, body and soul. It trains the mind to make the right food choices, sleep better and also alleviates stress. Stress is a major trigger for weight gain. In such cases, it is best to take a break from your busy schedule and go on a yoga retreat which may help in alleviating stress and losing weight. Studies have shown yoga to be extremely beneficial for weight loss.

Learn More – Natural News

Sharing is caring!