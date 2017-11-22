Footage of N Korean Soldier’s Dramatic Escape Under Fire Released from Sputnik News

TDC Note – As we said earlier today, just remember those nice people filling all those government offices are there to help.

A North Korean trooper managed to defect to South Korea while dodging bullets and barely evading armed pursuers, the entire dramatic chase was recorded by surveillance cameras.

UN Command in South Korea has released the footage of a North Korean defector’s dramatic escape to the South across the border while being chased by armed pursuers. The incident occurred on Monday, November 13, when a North Korean soldier fled to South Korea across the Joint Security Area of the demilitarized zone which separates the two countries. The soldier was fleeing in a jeep but had to ditch the vehicle and continue the last leg of his escape on foot while being fired at by North Korean servicemen. The defector sustained five gunshot wounds and was airlifted to Ajou University Medical Center south of Seoul in critical condition. Source Link – Sputnik News

