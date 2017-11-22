Farewell To Andy Hoffman Video – Financial Survival Network

TDC Note – When compact discs came online and replaced, almost instantly, cassette tapes and albums the whole world took a collective breath in horror – albums would be no more! Well, as it turns out, albums are alive and well. You can actually purchase a new turntable to play your albums – or you can purchase a used one that works just as well. People like “stuff” that is real, even the young people today like tangible items.

I like kool-aid. I will continue drinking the kool-aid I have been drinking for the past ten+ years. This time in monetary history really feels like a set up. I agree 100% that our world is going digital. Governments want it to go digital, banks most certainly want everything digital and corporations want everything digital. What about the people? What about people that understand the dangers of going digital? What about the young people that will awaken, in the near future, and long for a time when a person could “reach out and touch someone” or some thing? Once our monetary system goes digital it will be a difficult path to undoing. Or we could speed up the process with a couple nuclear bombs dropped in the right location and things will go back to physical cash pretty quickly. But for the most part our world seems hell bent on moving to digital currency.

Why do people have to be people? Why do we have people cheerleading for the demise of our sovereignty and liberty? Am I just a caveman that believes our liberty is more important than convenience or profits?

There seems, what appears, to be a misguided belief that bitcoin is going to save us from the banksters. Since when did the banksters not work night and day to undermine a currency system? Since when did the banksters not work night and day to enslave the people through fees, interest and debt? Well, what makes a math equation bullet proof to people with, literally, unlimited resources who’s sole purpose in life is to steal whatever they haven’t already stolen? And let’s not forget that just like in the physical monetary world most all bitcoins are owned by the top 3% of bitcoiners. So, good luck with that whole getting away from a system run by oligarchs meme. Trading one fiat currency system for another is merely moving sideways. If you’ve not listened to Danielle DiMartino Booth’s latest interview with Greg Hunter she, former assistant to Dallas Federal Reserve President, Richard Fisher, explains the central banks and too big to jail banks are, in fact, working night and day to circumvent bitcoin and all cryptocurrencies. As Christine Lagarde, Director of the IMF, said they will crush cryptocurrencies. Why wouldn’t I believe what the current monetary masters are saying? Why wouldn’t their words be of the utmost importance to developing a defense against their plans? Good luck with simply ignoring what the current powers are doing, remember, they have the power and we are attempting to take it – but for now, they have the power, not us, that might be an important piece of the puzzle.



