Ethereum Breaks Out? Total Crypto Currency Market Cap Up 10 Fold Since March 2017!! Video – Wall St for Main St

Total crypto currency market cap is now up 10 fold since March 2017! According to https://coinmarketcap.com/, total crypto currency market cap was around $22 billion in March 2017. It is now over $230 billion and 2017 isn’t even over yet!

What do you think about this 10+ fold move up in total crypto currency market cap? Did it happen too quickly? Did it go too far too fast? Are you buying all dips in your favorite crypto currencies? Have you liquidated many of your other investments in other asset classes to buy crypto currencies like Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dash, Ripple, Monero, etc on dips?

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

ICO Fraud story: An Ethereum Startup Just Vanished After People Invested $374K: https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/ar… An Alleged Hacker Stole $30 Million In Crypto currency: https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/ar…



Video Source

Sharing is caring!