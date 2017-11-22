Doug Casey on Why You Shouldn’t Worry About Russia by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

Justin’s note: Russia is Public Enemy No. 1.

At least, that’s what the mainstream media is saying. According to most news outlets, Russia hacked Hillary’s email server. It’s said they rigged last year’s presidential election. And now, they’re supposedly using social media to divide the United States.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

The New York Times recently said these attacks represent “an unprecedented foreign intervention in American democracy.”

Now, that may be true. But I still can’t help but wonder if the average American should be worried about Russia.

So, I asked Doug Casey to weigh in on this matter…

Justin: Doug, just how big of a threat is Russia to the U.S. right now?

Doug: This is a tempest in a tiny little toilet bowl. The Russians are not a threat at all.

I’ve often described Russia as being nothing more than a gun store attached to a gas station in the middle of a wheat field. And that’s all it is. It’s not an economic power.

The country suffers from chronic alcoholism, and is in perhaps terminal demographic decline. It’s not an economic power. It’s not even a military power anymore. This hysteria about the Russians is crazy. It’s a fabrication of what Eisenhower called the military-industrial complex. They’re in back of this spate of Russophobia as well as the insane sport wars the U.S. is fighting all over the world.

Justin: So, they’re not a threat to the U.S. in the traditional sense. But what about in today’s digital world?

Doug: In other words, did they hack the election? That impresses me as ridiculous on its face. For all we know, if some foreign computer was addressing U.S. voting machines, maybe it was a couple of Russian teenagers playing around. Maybe they decided to set up a Facebook presence, one being pro-Muslim, one anti-Muslim. Maybe one pro-gun, anti-gun; or pro-black, anti-black. And were just experimenting to see how it worked out. And maybe some Russian bought a few thousand dollars of political advertising as a goof. So what?

Sharing is caring!