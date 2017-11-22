What Can We Learn About Thanksgiving From The Old Testament? by: Bill Heid – Off the Grid News

MRS. HOWELL: But sugar beets come in cans!

GILLIGAN: No, no. First you have to plant them in the ground.

MRS. HOWELL: Oh, please, don’t be silly. I’ve seen them in their natural habitat, a Super Market.

—Gilligan’s Island, “Pass the Vegetables Please” (1966)

God our Maker doth provide . . . .

—Henry Alford, “Come Ye Thankful People, Come” (1844)

Where the Food Grows

In 2017 in the United States, some 3 million farmers operate 2.1 million farms that cover 911 million acres of land. These farmers make up only 2 percent of the United States’ population. Farmland in general makes up roughly 40 percent of the United States, but this count includes woodlands and pastureland. Our farmlands and our farmers feed this nation. As I write this, I’m looking out over some of the most productive farmland in the world: Mississippi silt-loam bottom land.

But most Americans are not farmers. Further, few of us have spent any time on a real farm. Most have no conception of the agricultural seasons. We can’t tell planting times from harvest. We see the rain and the sun, but we rarely consider their effects on the future availability or price of food. For the most part, as Americans, we really don’t understand where food comes from or farm life, for that matter … calloused hands, the relentless hours, frustrating weather, vanishing profit margins, the psychological pressure to make payments on land and equipment. (And then hope there’s some left after the harvest is in.) The problem is … we romantically equate farm life with what we’ve seen on television, most of which has been highly stylized.

So we get our food from local supermarkets or from a discount warehouse. We expect to find our corn or eggs or beef there on the shelves, rain or shine. Or if we buy our food online, we expect it at our doorstep in two days if we have Prime. The whole farm-to-table food process seems almost invisible, irrelevant and yet as certain and predictable as the workings of a well-run machine. (Or kind of like DOS running silently in the background of a computer.)

As a consequence of all this, most Americans don’t understand how important the concept of harvest festivals are.

Israel’s Harvest Festivals

Under the Mosaic Covenant, God established two harvest feasts for Israel and one other festival day tied to harvest. Let’s take a look:

On the first day after the Passover Sabbath, Israel was to wave a sheaf of barley before the Lord … that is, at the altar in the Tabernacle or, later, in the Temple (Lev. 23:9-14). This sheaf was to come from the first field that produced ripened barley. The sheaf was to be accompanied by an ascension offering, an unblemished lamb of the first year, a tribute offering of barley flour mingled with oil, and a drink offering of wine. Until the offering of this sheaf, no one in Israel was to eat bread, parched grain, or green ears of grain from the new crop. The first of the first belonged to God.

