America's First Legal Weed Drive-Thru Is Here — and It's Everything You Imagined

A few months after recreational cannabis became legal in Nevada, Las Vegas now has its very own weed drive-thru.

The NuWu Cannabis Marketplace is a cannabis “megastore” recently opened by the Paiute tribe. It is located on tribal lands and takes up 16,000 square feet, making it the largest dispensary in the area. The massive store employs over 100 people and offers a wide variety of cannabis products, including concentrates, edibles, vape pens and cartridges, pre-roll joints, and topical treatments.

NuWu recently took a former bank window and converted it to a drive-thru, hoping to get each customer in and out in under 90 seconds. They launched the new service earlier this month and apparently found immediate success. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported:

“The converted, $30,000 bank vault window outfitted with bulletproof glass had seen about 60 customers by 3 p.m., according to Kevin Clock, who represents the tribal investing partner Cascade Strategic Investments.”

Clock says nearly 300 cars pass through the drive-thru on any given day, served by former employees of fast-food chains.

It is lined with security cameras and, pursuant to the state’s strict laws, still requires customers to be over 21 and show identification.

“We want all customers to have that same experience of being able to get in and get out,” said Benny Tso, chairman of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe. “It’s about speed and convenience.”

The drive-thru came largely in response to demands from disabled and elderly people who have trouble getting in and out of their cars. According to the Las Vegas Sun, the drive-thru offers 15 varieties of “flower, edible, and concentrate products.”

NuWu opened in October after enduring the lengthy process to obtain a license. The recreational cannabis program received criticism earlier this year for prioritizing liquor vendors in its issuance of licenses to sell cannabis.

Nevertheless, NuWu appears to be thriving.

“We just wanted to be able to play with the big dogs up here,” said Benny Tso, chairman of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe.

Clock says their drive-thru is the first of its kind in the country with regard to recreational cannabis. There is also a garage-style drive-thru in Colorado and a medical marijuana drive-thru in Arizona.

