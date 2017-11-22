What You ACTUALLY Need To Know About The Paradise Papers Leak – Jeff Berwick Video – The Dollar Vigilante

Jeff is interviewed by Dan Dicks for Press For Truth, topics include: the ‘paradise papers’ leak, elite control of the media and propaganda, moves toward a global tax system, drumming up more hate of the rich and enemies of the globalists, government the biggest threat to life and liberty, taxation is extortion, the government is a mafia, coming collapse and self preservation, Keith Neumeyer and the Mineral Bank, junior mining stock, cryptocurrencies, Anarchapulco 2018, Cryptopulco and The Dollar Vigilante Internationalization and Investment Summit.

