Roy Moore Accuser's Story Destroyed! Video – Bill Still

Desperate Democrats attempts to smear Judge Roy Moore took a serious hit last week with the revelation that their leading accuser, Delbra Adams’s only piece of evidence of a relationship with Moore was a high school annual that she claimed he signed.

Even troubled attorney Gloria Allred could not answer questions convincingly about the authenticity of the signature, nor would she give the annual up for professional examination by forgery experts. Case closed on Delbra Adams.

So today, the desperate Dems fell back to Judge Moore’s first accuser, Leigh Corfman as their star witness. We had not bothered to expose her in the past because her story is so weak.

Corfman appeared on … NBC today to the delight of Dems and never Trumpers who lauded her performance afterwards for its credibility.



But Corfman has led a troubled past. She has claimed that several pastors at various churches made sexual advances to her over the years. According to the Gateway Pundit, she has been divorced 3 times and filed bankruptcy 3 times and has been charged with multiple misdemeanors.

According to The Star:

“She says that her teenage life became increasingly reckless with drinking, drugs, boyfriends, and a suicide attempt when she was 16.”

According to a Nov. 12 article in Breitbart, Corfman’s own mother, Nancy Wells, age 71, said that the Washington Post convinced her daughter to give them an interview:

“She did not go to them. They called her.”

Wells then contradicted a key detail in Corfman’s story in the Washington Post. She told the Post that she talked Roy Moore on a phone in her bedroom to arrange at least one encounter.

However, according to Breitbart:

“Wells said that her daughter did not have a phone in her bedroom during that period….”

