It Has Now Turned Into A Head To Head Fight With The Cabal (Video)
Bill Clinton is not lumped into the sexual harassment charges by 4 women. South Korea says the North is getting ready to test another missile. North Korea is visiting Cuba to strengthen relations. The US designates NK as a state sponsor of terrorism. Ukrainian snipers come forward and tell the truth of who hired them during the Maidan. Syrian forces take control of the last ISIS stronghold. The cabal is now going head to head to fight of the system, they are pushing the next event.
