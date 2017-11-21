Max Keiser & Wolf Richter: Sinking US democracy (Video)
Max and Stacy discuss the overpriced, and yet worthless, tilting and sinking skyscraper of San Francisco as an analogy for political parties not built into a bedrock of principles but on shaky and shady characters prone to ideological liquefaction as soon as a new political donation comes in. Max also interviews Wolf Richter of WolfStreet.com about the commercial and residential property markets.
