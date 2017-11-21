The Last Straw: Two Violent Episodes by Keith Hartzler for the Saker

Seeing the First Amendment abrogated; seeing, yet again, left-wing violence; seeing the fiasco’s primary victims anathematized by pseudo-journalists & self-serving politicians … I was aghast & felt myself crossing some sort of ontological Rubicon. After the false accusations of rape at Duke & UVA; after numerous cause célèbre black deaths; after myriad hate-crime hoaxes; after the SPLC & “The Trump Effect”; after the violence directed at Trump supporters during the campaign, at conservative speakers on college campuses, at those attending right-wing conferences; after the disruption & cancellation of speakers & conferences (H.L. Mencken Club, American Renaissance, VDare, Institute for Historical Review, National Policy Institute); after Mel Bradford, Paul Gottfried, Joe Sobran, Sam Francis, Peter Brimelow, Kevin MacDonald, John Derbyshire, & Jason Richwine were cast into outer darkness; after misbegotten foreign policies (over & over, again & again) throughout the Middle East & Balkans (& coverage of same); after the fast-track marginalization of anyone opposed to (or even uncomfortable with) gay marriage, drag queens, & the transgendered … after these repetitive assaults on my default assumption that the cultural Left & political Right are as interested in truth & accuracy as I am, the stage was set for me to experience those involved in creating the mainstream Charlottesville narrative as my enemies. I felt (& feel) profound contempt for Antifa, BLM, the Virginia authorities, “respectable” news outlets, & politicians of both parties. What follows is not a comprehensive, start-to-finish account of the Unite the Right rally & left-wing counter-protest. But it is a reasonable, honest effort to sort through eyewitness reports & second-hand responses, zeroing in on two violent episodes.

Writing for The New Yorker, Doreen St. Félix calls Corey Long a “man of fortitude,” a “figure of elegance,” a “graceful man.” This after viewing the picture of Long spewing fire from an aerosol can at a legal demonstrator trying to exit the park. Her bias I just can’t abide. As Unite the Right demonstrators walked to their cars, they were followed—closely—by Long, DeAndre Harris, & others. The latter were taunting & brandishing weapons (broom handles, baseball bats, & a mag lite).

The former were complying with the “state of emergency” & the order to disperse. At the parking garage, near as I can tell from the video evidence (key spot starts at 1:03:30), the young black men blocked the entry. A group of eight or so (with a couple of white Antifa thrown in) singled out an older white man carrying a Confederate flag. Corey Long tried to rip the flag from the older man’s grasp (at about the one-minute, sixteen-second mark). DeAndre Harris came forward & hit him in the face with the mag lite. A black man in a pink shirt swung a wooden stake, was pepper-sprayed, & fell backward into Harris (knocking him to the ground). Three blacks ran after a single white guy fleeing into the garage—catching him, knocking him unconscious, then continuing to beat him. White guys came to his defense. Harris, in the midst of this melee, got up & got hit with a nightstick. He fell back a bit further into the garage & was on the receiving end of two, maybe three more blows.

There is no question, from the video evidence, which group instigated the fight. Yet the typical headline is “White Supremacists Brutally Beat a Black Man with Metal Poles in Charlottesville Parking Garage.” Again, bias of an extravagant nature. In the New York Times, Harris is described as “an aspiring rapper” trying to defend one of his friends about to be speared by white supremacists wielding a flagpole. He has already raised over $166,000 on GoFundMe, ostensibly to pay for his concussion, fractured forearm, & head wound. Just an innocent black man in the wrong place at the wrong time, don’t you see? He a gudboy dindu nuffin. The amount of his windfall approaches VDare’s annual revenue & may exceed it now that PayPal has blackballed VDare as an SPLC-certified hate group. The parking garage, it’s worth noting, is next door to the police station.

Sharing is caring!