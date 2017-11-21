Keith Neumeyer: GOLD & SILVER BULLS CAPITULATE – BOTTOM IN? (Video)

Keith Neumeyer: GOLD & SILVER BULLS CAPITULATE – BOTTOM IN?

Keith Neumeyer returns to SGT Report to discuss the future of gold, silver, cryptos, mining stocks AND the capitulation of former gold and silver bulls which in my mind signals a BOTTOM in this unloved space. Clif High personally told me his web bot data shows that there will be a present for gold & silver in December. We shall see…

