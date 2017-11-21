GOP Senator Admits Motive Behind War on Judge Moore? He ‘Can Determine Future of Trump’s Agenda by Joshua Caplan – The Gateway Pundit

The fix is in when it comes to the Republican establishment’s outrage over sexual harassment allegations facing Alabama GOP Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore.

The Swamp wants voters to do the impossible by writing in a conservative candidate to be the next Republican Senator of Alabama.

Of course this is an impossible task. No write-in candidate has been decided on, nor is there one who commands anywhere near the same level of support as Judge Moore.

“We’re about to give away a seat that can determine the future of Trump’s agenda,” admitted #NeverTrumper Sen. Lindsey Graham on Fox News Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show.”

The Hill reports:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Monday said Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore poses a threat to the Republican agenda, adding that he favors maneuvering that would trigger a new special election. “We’re about to give away a seat that can determine the future of Trump’s agenda, and I hope the good people of Alabama on the Republican side will try to find a way to pick a nominee that can represent the conservative cause in an effective way,” Graham said on Fox News Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show.” Moore is under pressure from numerous Republican lawmakers to step down from the race. He faces allegations of sexual misconduct, including assault, from multiple women, most of whom were teenagers at the time.

Republican leaders are plotting a “drastic plan,” to block Judge Roy Moore from becoming the next Senator of Alabama. Even more concerning, Vice-President Mike Pence and his team are helping to steer “the administration’s decision-making process on the Alabama race,” says POLITICO.

According to this Axios report, the Republican establishment hacks may even try to delay the Senate race or block Moore if he wins since it’s too late to remove him from the ballot!

