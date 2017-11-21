Founder of Non Profit “Unlocking Autism” Found dead in Canal by Erin Elizabeth – Health Nut News

We are so sad to report this tragic news, which is separate from our holistic doctor death series.

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of well-known autism advocate, Jeana Beck, who was found dead last weekend on or around November 17th outside her Oregon hotel room. The founder of “Unlocking Autism” was traveling with her son, who was autistic.

