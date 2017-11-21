Fiscal Sundown In America by David Stockman – Contra Corner

The Senate Finance Committee tax bill is not supply side and it’s not even a tax cut; it’s a gimmick-ridden policy mongrel that smells to high heaven of political desperation and cynicism.

Contrary to the Donald’s delusional promise that the American people will get some tax cut sugar plums for Christmas, we are reasonably confident that this misbegotten exercise in reverse-robin hood economics won’t reach his desk. But whether it passes in some diluted form or not, we are entirely sure that what the American people are actually getting is a giant lump of fiscal coal—-courtesy of the craven capitulation of McConnell & Co to the K-Street lobbies and Wall Street.

And we do mean craven in the very fullest sense of beltway mendacity. Come to think of it, we have witnessed few exercises in raw partisan brinksmanship that were as meretricious and fiscally irresponsible as the current GOP campaign to pass a tax bill—any tax bill— merely for the sake of posting a legislative victory.

And that assessment comes after scrolling all the way back to 1970, when your editor got a $50 loan from his mother in order to buy an airline ticket from Boston (where we were hiding out from the Vietnam War at Harvard Divinity School) to Washington DC (to interview for a job on Capitol Hill). As it happened, we got the job, paid back the loan and have since then witnessed 47 years of Warfare State and Welfare State aggrandizement up close and personal.

But what is now happening in the Imperial City is a true turning point for the worst. The last vestige of fiscal rectitude is now being deep-sixed by the GOP’s vestigial budget hawks in the name of pure partisan advantage.

To be sure, the partisan juggernaut that resulted in Obamacare in 2010 was every bit as craven and fiscally deleterious. It accommodated every element of the nation’s bloated health care cartels—hospitals, doctors, pharma, HMOs and insurance companies—-with sweetheart reimbursement schemes in return for their acquiescence to the bill’s passage and the fulfillment of what had been a 60-year Dem quest for quasi-socialized health care.

