Faces Of Evil: Bill Clinton, Al Franken, Charlie Rose and Glenn Thrush All Face New Sexual Misconduct Allegations by Michael Snyder – End of the American Dream

Have we entered a time when justice will begin to prevail in America? For decades, celebrities, politicians and those in other positions of power have been engaging in very serious sexual misconduct, and victims have felt powerless to do anything about it. But now thanks to Harvey Weinstein, the dam appears to be breaking and all of a sudden a flood of allegations is coming out. On Monday, we learned of brand new accusations against Bill Clinton, Al Franken, Charlie Rose and New York Times journalist Glenn Thrush.

Let’s start with Thrush, because many find his case to be the most ironic. The New York Times is supposed to be a paragon of political correctness, and yet it is being alleged that one of their most highly decorated reporters has been sexually harassing women for a very long time…

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Vox interviewed multiple women who alleged sexual misconduct against Thrush, including unwanted groping and kissing. Laura McGann, the editorial director at Vox and the author of the story, described an incident at a bar five years ago, when she and Thrush were colleagues at Politico. “He slid into my side of the booth, blocking me in,” she wrote. “I was wearing a skirt, and he put his hand on my thigh. He started kissing me. I pulled myself together and got out of there, shoving him on my way out.” She wrote that she found a “pattern” in Thrush’s behavior through interviews with other women.

Thrush has already been suspended by the New York Times, and this is likely the end of his journalistic career.

Meanwhile, eight different women have come forward to accuse Charlie Rose of making “unwanted sexual advances”…

And just minutes ago, the Washington Post reported that eight women have come forward to accuse legendary Emmy-winning broadcast journalist Charlie Rose made unwanted sexual advances toward them, including lewd phone calls, walking around naked in their presence, and groping their breasts, butts or generals. The women were either employees or aspired to work for Rose at “the Charlie Rose Show”. The alleged harassment spans from the late 1990s to as recently as 2011. The women ranged in age between 21 to 37 at the time the harassment took place. Rose, 75, has a show that airs on PBS. He also co-hosts “CBS This Morning” and is a contributing correspondent at “60 Minutes”.

Like Thrush, Rose has been suspended by both CBS and PBS, and his journalistic career is probably over too.

Sharing is caring!