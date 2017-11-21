Charlie Rose Sexual Assault Accusations (Video)
Charlie Rose Sexual Assault Accusations Video – Stefan Molyneux
Eight women have accused CBS This Morning co-host Charlie Rose of making unwanted sexual advances including walking around naked in their presence, lewd phone calls or outright groping their genital areas. After the accusations surfaced, PBS and Bloomberg announced that they would no longer distribute the Charlie Rose program and CBS also suspended the grabby host immediately.
