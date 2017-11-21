Buy Into An Asset Bubble Before It Becomes A Bubble by Dave Kranzler – Investment Research Dynamics

Let’s face it, the trillions of fiat currency printed by Central Banks globally, which has been compounded by an even greater amount of debt issuance derived from the printed currency, has fomented multiple assets bubbles of historic proportions. Bitcoin is a bubble. The FANG stocks plus Tesla, among dozens of other daytrader and hedge fund momentum darlings, are bubbles. Novo Resources, for now, is a bubble.

Rather than buying into today’s bubble valuations, real money can be made anticipating the next asset bubble sector. Please note that I consider cryptocurrencies to be de facto fiat currency because they share many similar attributes with electronically produced Central Bank currency. When the fiat currency experiment fails, which it will (please see Voltaire, et al), the next bubble will form from the race out of fiat money into real money – gold and silver. The bubble will not be gold and silver. The bubble will be the derivatives of gold and silver: mining stocks.

William Powers, of MiningStockEducation.com, invited me onto to his program to discuss the precious metals market and investing in junior mining stocks. Junior mining stocks are extraordinarily undervalued and will likely be the next great asset bubble – Bill and I discuss why and several other topics:

