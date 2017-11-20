Roy Moore to Mitch McConnell: You “Step Down” by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

Judge Roy Moore (R-AL) is pulling no punches when it comes to RINO Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who seems to be almost spearheading the attack on Moore’s campaign and character.

While Moore has gained attacks from the modern day Sadducees of the Democrat Party, he’s also got it from the modern day Pharisees in the GOP, such as McConnell.

However, like David going out against Goliath, Moore has been relentless and unwavering in both denying the allegations against him and going on the attack against hypocrites like McConnell.

On Thursday, he ripped into McConnell at a rally and tweeted out McConnell’s hypocrisy, as well.

After the Al Franken story broke, with not only allegations, but photos to demonstrate the allegations were true and Franken confessing they were true, Moore tweeted:

Al Franken admits guilt after photographic evidence of his abuse surfaces. Mitch: “Let’s investigate.” In Alabama, ZERO evidence, allegations 100% rejected. Mitch: “Moore must quit immediately or be expelled.”

Al Franken admits guilt after photographic evidence of his abuse surfaces. Mitch: "Let's investigate." In Alabama, ZERO evidence, allegations 100% rejected. Mitch: "Moore must quit immediately or be expelled." — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 16, 2017

Then, instead of giving McConnell the opportunity to respond, Moore tossed another stone in his sling and hurled it at McConnell on Thursday night at a rally in Alabama.

First, he addressed the attacks against him and reiterated who were actually making them.

One thing I would like to see happen in our country is unity. I said I wanted to see unity. I never dreamed that I would succeed even before I got elected, but I have unified the Democrats and the Republicans in fighting against me, because they don’t want me there. As you know, The Washington Post has brought scurrilous, false, charges –not charges, allegations– which I have emphatically denied time and time again. They are not only untrue, but they have no evidence to support them. Two of the speakers up here had words I caught. One said unsubstantiated, and another said unproven. Another said they were fake. All of that is true. The Washington Post is certainly not evidence. What I want to do in this campaign is very simple: Get back to the issues which some are avoiding addressing…

“This is an effort by Mitch McConnell and his cronies to steal this election from the people of Alabama, and they will not stand for it,” Moore said, speaking of him dealing with actual constitutional and lawful issues.

“They overcame $30 million and voted me in the primary, and now they are trying a different tactic…,” he continued. “I’m gonna tell you who needs to step down — that is Mitch McConnell.”

That’s pretty ballsy, but I like it. It’s exactly what needs to be said, too!

People of Alabama, when has Judge Roy Moore ever sold you out during his time in public service? When?

Instead, he’s been willing to be uncompromising when it comes to God’s law being visible for all to see in his courtroom and he’s been uncompromising when it comes to the US Constitution, as well as your own Alabama Constitution when even your own governor was willing to sell you out!

In this entire fiasco, there’s only one man who has proven himself to be a man of good character, and that’s Judge Roy Moore.

I stand with him on this, Mitch McConnell, you and the rest of the RINOs in Washington need to abandon your seats and return home. You aren’t helping anyone but yourselves there.

I’m not expecting McConnell and his crowd to just leave. They have far too much to lose. That’s exactly why they are losing it when it comes to Judge Moore gaining ground towards that Senate seat. He’s got the goods on them and he will expose their corruption should he win the seat. Watch and see!

