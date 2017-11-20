Op-Ed: Yemen Proves The Economy Of Death Is Bi-Partisan by Elizabeth Vos – DisObedient Media

The ongoing genocide taking place in Yemen has finally provoked significant press attention in the last few weeks. Unfortunately, the media flurry was too late for the thousands who have died of starvation and cholera, thanks in part to U.S. and British support of Saudi Arabia’s blockade and intervention in the country.

The Chicago Tribune reported that over 40,000 children had died of starvation in Yemen during 2017 alone, according to aid groups. Their estimates are likely not exact, and deaths at this magnitude can be difficult to comprehend. To put this figure into perspective, it is only counting deaths in 2017, does not include adult deaths caused by starvation, and does not take into account deaths of children caused by cholera. This single death toll is the equivalent of over 800 Las Vegas shootings.

The Independent wrote: “The death toll as a result of starvation and disease could be even higher, as the calculations were made before Saudi Arabia tightened a blockade on rebel-held parts of the country in response to a missile fired from rebel territory towards Riyadh international airport this month.”

As has been reported by a number of outlets, the nation-wide massacre in Yemen has been occurring since 2015, spreading over the course of both the Obama and Trump administrations.

That neither Obama or Trump stopped U.S. support for Saudi Arabia’s blockade and military intervention in Yemen is a serious indictment against the American two-party political system . Leaders of both parties have happily signed multi-billion dollar weapons deals with Saudi Arabia. While the bad press surrounding Yemen is deservedly houndingPresident Trump at present, it is sadly apparent that neither Republicans or Democrats are truly against profiting from death.

Wikileaks‘ publication of the Yemen files revealed: “documentary evidence of the US arming, training and funding of Yemeni forces in the years building up to the war. The documents reveal, among other things, procurement of many different weapon types: aircraft, vessels, vehicles, proposals for maritime border security control and Yemeni procurement of US biometric systems.” The files indicated that the US was literally funding both sides of the conflict, profiting very literally from the death of thousands that resulted.

Sharing is caring!