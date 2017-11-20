OBAMACARE PREMIUM SPIKES IN 2018 NOW GREATER THAN TWO THIRDS OF A FAMILY’S WAGES IN SOME AREAS from SECRETS OF THE FED

Just as in 2016, Obamacare could remain one of the major hot button topics for voters going into the 2018 mid-term elections.

And unless the Congressional Republicans can hammer out some form of repeal, replace, or adaptation of the Healthcare Act before the end of 2017, then premiums are expected to once again skyrocket for the majority of American families next year.

And how high might some of these premiums go? Well in an example from one family in Virginia, their monthly premiums are going to be greater than two-thirds of the average household income for the entire state.

Ian Dixon, who left his full-time job in 2016 to pursue an app-development business, did so because the ACA guaranteed that he could still have quality coverage for his young family, he said. But when the 38-year-old Charlottesville husband and father of a 3- and a 1-year-old went to re-enroll this month, his only choice for coverage would cost him more than $3,000 a month for his family of four, which amounted to an increase of more than 300 percent over the $900 he paid the year before. And this is for the second-cheapest option, with a deductible of $9,200. “Helpless is definitely a good word for it,” Dixon said. “Rage is also a good word for it.” – Washington Post

With the average annual household income for the state of Virginia being around $53,723, or $4476 per month, a healthcare premium of over $3000.00 comes out to exactly 67%, or two-thirds of their monthly income.

We have already shown many time in previous articles that when the government gets involved in any particular industry, the costs of that market always rise, and usually to unaffordable levels.

Yet perhaps it is irony that the Federal government named Obamacare the Affordable Healthcare Act, because in the end it has proven to be exactly the opposite for consumers and the American people.

However then again maybe that was the plan from the beginning, since many who voted for this legislation wanted a single payer program run by the government in the first place.

Contributed by Secrets of the Fed of Secretsofthefed.com

