Gold's Prospects For The Rest Of 2017 by Andrew Hecht

I have been involved in the gold market for the better part of four decades now, and the mysteries of the yellow metal never cease to amaze me. During my days working for one of the major bullion dealers in the world in the 1980s and 1990s, the price of the yellow metal traded from under $300 to just over $500 per ounce. The rally to over $800 in 1980 led to decades of lower prices for the asset that is like no other. Gold is a commodity as the metal has industrial applications. It has tremendous ornamental value as fabricated demand accounts for lots of gold consumption each year. Gold is also a financial instrument. Gold is the oldest currency asset as it outdates all of the paper currencies currently in circulation. Central banks around the world hold the metal as a reserve asset and part of their foreign currency reserves. Gold is a hybrid, and it is one of the most closely watched commodities that trade on the futures exchange. Just over a decade ago, the advent of ETF and ETN products that replicate price action in gold found tremendous success as they brought investment and trading potential to a wider addressable market that does not venture into the physical or futures market.

Gold is trading at multiples of the levels seen when I was actively in the dealer market these days, but it is down from its all-time nominal peak at the $1920 per ounce level in 2011. In 2017, gold has rallied when compared to the price at the end of last year. However, it could not make a higher high than the one achieved in July 2016.

Gold held in 2017 but did not run away on the upside

Gold corrected from the 2011 highs and hit a bottom of $1046.20 on the nearby futures contract in December 2015. In 2016, the yellow metal rebounded, trading to a high of $1377.50 in early July.

Source: CQG