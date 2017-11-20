George Soros and Nancy Pelosi headline dark money conference by ALEX CHRISTOFOROU – The Duran

Top item on the agenda…the “resistance” to Donald Trump.

A secretive three-day conference where globalist liberal plot their next moves in the “resistance” to Donald Trump, was headlined by big names like billionaire George Soros and Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

The Washington Free Beacon has obtained internal documents of the event, and this private memo gives an inside look at Democracy Alliance’s secret donor meeting…

According to The Washington Free Beacon the Democracy Alliance, a donor club of deep-pocketed liberal donors that each pledge to direct hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding to approved left-wing groups, descended on California’s posh La Costa Resort on Wednesday morning for its fall donor summit. The group continued its tradition of secrecy, promising all members and guests of the summit their participation would “remain confidential.”

Guests are instructed not to share members’ names with the press and not to post to any social media sites, to contact Democracy Alliance if “the media or a blogger” contacts them, and to “refrain from leaving sensitive materials out where others may find them.”

The agenda for the meeting, titled “Beyond #Resistance: Reclaiming our Progressive Future,” lays out three full days of events culminating in a Friday night dinner headlined by Pelosi.

A few hours earlier guests can attend “A Talk with George Soros,” who will be introduced with a “special videotaped message” by Democratic senator Kamala Harris (Calif.).

All of the events are scheduled to take place at the La Costa Resort, which features 17 tennis courtsof both clay and hard surfaces including one with 1,000 seats for spectators, 36 holes of golf on the Legends Course and the Champions Course, an array of pools including three hot tubs that overlooksaid golf courses, a spa building, and the Deepak Chopra Center, where guests can do yoga or receive mind-body medical consultations.

Sharing is caring!