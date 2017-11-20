Four more women. STUNNING revelations of Bill Clinton’s “Air F**k One” escapades by ALEX CHRISTOFOROU – The Duran

Clinton author Ed Klein reports that Bill Clinton is facing new accusations of sexual assault by four women while the former president was working with billionaire playboy Ron Burkle, and flying on his private jet nicknamed Air F**k One.

Edward Klein is the former editor in chief of the New York Times Magazine and author of a 2016 bestselling book on the Clintons, Guilty as Sin.

His latest book is All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump was released on October 30, 2017.

The Daily Mail summarizes the stunning, but not entirely surprising revelations…

Bill Clinton is facing accusations of sexual assault from four women, highly placed Democratic Party sources have told author Ed Klein. The women allege the former president assaulted them in the early 2000s, when Clinton was working with playboy billionaire investor Ron Burkle. The unidentified women were employed in low-level positions at the Burkle organization and in their late teens at the time of the alleged assaults. Clinton helped Burkle generate business and flew around the world on Burkle’s private jet, which was nicknamed ‘Air F**k One’. The 71-year-old politician has been haunted throughout his years in public office by allegations of sexual misconduct. Hillary Clinton allegedly offered to hire private detectives to find dirt on the new accusers, but Clinton’s legal team advised against it, sources said.

For Bill Clinton, old habits die hard. For Hillary Clinton, once an enabler, always an enabler.

The Daily Mail reports…

Bill Clinton is facing explosive new charges of sexual assault from four women, according to highly placed Democratic Party sources and an official who served in both the Clinton and Obama administrations. The current accusations against the 71-year-old former president — whose past is littered with charges of sexual misconduct — stem from the period after he left the White House in 2001, say the sources. Attorneys representing the women, who are coordinating their efforts, have notified Clinton they are preparing to file four separate lawsuits against him. As part of the ongoing negotiations, the attorneys for the women are asking for substantial payouts in return for their clients’ silence. A member of Clinton’s legal team has confirmed the existence of the new allegations. Back in the late 1990s, Clinton paid $850,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit by Paula Jones, a former Arkansas state employee whose case led to Clinton’s impeachment in the House of Representatives and his subsequent acquittal by the Senate in 1999.

