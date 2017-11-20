A Closer Look Into How We Were Tricked Into Believing The Economy Has Recovered (Video)
Spain’s pension system is in crisis mode and nobody is paying attention to it. Canada’s economy is about to turn and not in a good way. The price of gold has been pushed down, someone dumped thousands of contracts. Corporate earnings are not what they seem, corporations manipulate their earnings to make it seem that they are profitable and that sales and revenue are on the rise. A closer look shows the opposite is happening and they entire corporate accounting method is one gigantic manipulation
