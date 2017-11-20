Another One Exposed – 8 women come forward with harassment allegations against Charlie Rose – AVClub

According to a report from The Washington Post, eight women have come forward with sexual harassment allegations against Charlie Rose, accusing the TV newshost of making “unwanted sexual advances,” including “lewd phone calls, walking around naked in their presence, or groping their breasts, buttocks, or genital areas.” The women involved were all between 21 and 37 at the time, and they either worked with Rose or were applying for jobs when the alleged harassment happened. Three of the women spoke to The Washington Post on the record, but the others chose to remain anonymous “out of fear of Rose’s stature in the industry, his power over their careers, or what they described as his volatile temper.”

Rose’s temper was apparently a recurring point in the allegations, with The Post saying that most of the accusers said he “alternated between fury and flattery” in his interactions. One, a former intern and associate producer on Rose’s PBS show, said he made sexual advances toward her while working at this private waterfront estate and traveling with him, saying she believes he “was a sexual predator.” Another accuser, a former assistant, said that there were “at least a dozen times” where he would walk in front of her nude and “repeatedly” called her to say he had fantasies about watching her swim naked in his pool.

