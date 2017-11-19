The Mask Is Off—Ruling Class Decides It’s OK to Hate White Anglo Gentiles JOHN DERBYSHIRE – UNZ Review

You maybe heard about the black law professor who published an op-ed in the New York Timesexpressing the anguish he claims to feel when teaching his kids, as he feels he should, that white people can’t be trusted, and blacks can’t be friends with them. [Can My Children Be Friends With White People?, by Ekow N. Yankah November 11, 2017]

The professor is Ekow N. Yankah. He teaches at Yeshiva University in New York City. To judge from his pictures, he’s a full-blood negro. Some commenters, in comment threads to articles about the op-ed, have speculated that the name as published is a pseudonym, on the grounds that “Ekow,” that’s e-k-o-w, is just a reversal of “woke,” which is the word currently used by Cultural Marxists to mean “fully compliant with the latest release of political correctness.”

I am wiser than those commenters. I know that in the West African nation of Ghana, it is a common thing for children to be named for the day of the week on which they were born. I was born on a Sunday: had I been Ghanaian, my name would be Kwasi, which means “Sunday”.

Well, Ekow means “Thursday.” Professor Yankah was born on a Thursday; and either he or his parents—or, much less probably, his grandparents—are Ghanaian. Or, just possibly, his parents are native American blacks practising West African onomastics.

His op-ed was widely circulated and generated much comment. Sample quote:

For many weary minorities, the ridiculous thing was thinking friendship was possible in the first place. It hurts only if you believed friendship could bridge the racial gorge.

Prof. Yankah [Email him] no longer believes that. Second sample quote:

I do not write this with liberal condescension or glee. My heart is unbearably heavy when I assure you we cannot be friends.

Third sample quote:

For African-Americans, race has become a proxy not just for politics but also for decency. White faces are swept together, ominous anxiety behind every chance encounter at the airport or smiling white cashier. If they are not clearly allies, they will seem unsafe to me.

You get the picture.

My own reaction to the op-ed was a yawn—and the reflection, which also showed up here and there in the comment threads, that if living an “unsafe” life among whites causes the professor such alienation and angst, and such fears for his offspring, perhaps he’d be happier in his, or his parents’, native country—where roughly every seventh person is named “Ekow.”

