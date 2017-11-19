Louis Vuitton Handbags Murdered to Make Gold Toilet from Schiff Gold

At SchiffGold, we pride ourselves on being a full-service precious metals dealer, and my Fun on Friday column is no exception. I want to make sure I’m providing you all the information you need. So, do you remember the previous Fun on Friday post when I told you how you can turn your next dinner party into a roaring success by making your guests poop gold?

Well, I’ve found just the thing you need to round out the experience.

If your guests are going to poop gold, they should do it on a $100,000 gold-plated toilet made out of Louis Vuitton bags.

Artist Illma Gore is the creator of this lavish loo. She made the thing out of 24 Louis Vuitton bags valued at around $15,000. The bowl is plated in gold, and the toilet is fully functioning. Gore says it’s never been used, but “many have offered.”

You might recognize the artist’s name. She’s the chick who painted a nude portrait of Donald Trump that went viral during the presidential campaign. That got her a punch in the face by an outraged Trump supporter. I was thinking about including a picture of the portrait, but let’s be honest – you don’t want to see that. (But if you do, just click here. I don’t recommend it. But like I said – full service.)

You can purchase the one-of-a-kind toilet from the Tradesy website. According to the description, “This item has original tags and shows no visible signs of wear.” So, that’s good to know. And shipping is free! But beware, the sale is final. You can’t return the commode if Louis Vuitton leather happens to chap your buttocks.

There’s a nice little bonus though. When I visited the Tradesy website, I got a popup offering $50 off my first order. That would drop the price down to $99,950. I thought that was nice. But I decided to give the toilet a pass, so it’s still available if you want it – as far as I know.

I found all kinds of reporting out there about this. My favorite was from WUSA9 News out of Washington D.C. The female anchor was visibly appalled at the thought of using Louis Vuitton bags to make a toilet. If you just went by her reaction, you’d think Gore made the thing out of kittens and puppies. She actually called it “the remains of 24, perfectly fine, Louis Vuitton monogrammed handbags.” She should have used the word carcasses. That would have been epic.

“Why would you ruin 24 handbags, Larry?!?” she exclaimed.

Maybe because you can turn your$15,000 handbag investment into $100,000? Sounds like a pretty good return to me.

You can also potentially get pretty good returns by investing in plain old physical gold and silver. And you won’t have to murder any handbags in the process. Our precious metals specialists can tell you more about that. (Investing in precious metals – not killing handbags – although they might be able to tell you about that too.) Just call 1-888-GOLD-160 today.

Fun on Friday is a weekly SchiffGold feature. We dig up some of the off-the-wall and off-beat stories relating to precious metals and the economy, and share them with you – with tongue firmly planted in cheek. Click here to read other posts in this series.

