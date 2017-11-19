G. Edward Griffin on False Flags, Global Cashless Society, JFK Files & Elite Creepers Video – WAM

Josh Sigurdson and John Sneisen talk with G. Edward Griffin, the founder of Freedom Force International and the man behind many books including ‘The Creature From Jekyll Island’.

In this interview, G. Edward Griffin comments on Dr. Ron Paul’s recent statement to World Alternative Media that there could be a false flag perpetrated by the United States against North Korea in order to bring the countries into conflict.

From that, Mr. Griffin goes into the very much coinciding concern regarding Secretary Mnuchin’s threat to cut China off the US dollar for not cooperating with sanctions against North Korea. This would be the perfect storm for China as the country goes cashless and becomes the global standard for the IMF which looks to move their headquarters to Beijing in the coming years and eventually create a global cashless system through the IMF’s SDR (Special Drawing Rights) world currency. This is the ultimate globalist endgame.

Griffin also digs into the recent limited hangout release of classified JFK files which confirmed that Lee Harvey Oswald worked for the US government/CIA. Griffin breaks down his thoughts on JFK and debunks the claim that he had attempted to end the Federal Reserve.



From that, Griffin goes into the constant vindication independent media is seeing as the Weinstein scandal leads to a massive domino effect in both Hollywood and Washington. As he mentions, politicians have blackmail on them and are told to remain in the club or be exposed and this could very well be happening now because the most important point isn’t that these stories are all coming out, but that they’re ALLOWED to come out.

Finally, Mr. Griffin talks about the very much anticipated Red Pill University that we at WAM are taking part in as well as the 2018 Red Pill Expo!

