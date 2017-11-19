The Fed Warns Prepare For World Economic Collapse! Zero Lower Bound (Video)
The feds very own John Williams the head of the San Francisco Fed Just gave a speech where he voiced his growing concerns for the economy. He cited the zero lower bound problem that is developing world wide. This video attempts to explain the zero lower bound issues and also covers his warnings to prepare for world economic collapse.
