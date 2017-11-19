CHINA VERSUS THE WEST. ANOTHER SHOCKING COMPARATIVE VIGNETTE by Jeff J Brown – China Rising

Above: top row, known sexual perverts and predators Harvey “Casting Couch” Weinstein, on the left and Bill “Lolita Island” Clinton on the right. Our elites cultivate early on susceptible pawns like this, who are then promoted, blackmailed, extorted and when need be, entrapped and then used in mainstream propaganda as identity politics poster boys, to keep the people’s eyes off the fact that they are getting fleeced by their owners. Bottom, propaganda Baba Beijing style, inspiring the people to be model citizens. These are what I call the 12 Virtues of Communism, discussed below.\

As chapter two to my last article and podcast (http://chinarising.puntopress.com/2017/11/17/i-can-see-for-miles-in-china-what-do-you-see-from-your-vantage-point-china-rising-radio-sinoland-171117/), here is a comparative vignette that just slaps me in the face. I hope it wakes you up too. Living and working in China is what helps me bring it all into focus. Oftentimes, without an outside reference to compare something to, it’s hard to appreciate its significance.

Three Americans now own more wealth than the bottom 160,000,000 citizens combined (http://www.greanvillepost.com/2017/11/10/three-billionaires-are-wealthier-than-half-the-us-population/). For the world, it’s eight people who have as much wealth as the bottom 3,700,000,000 (http://www.greanvillepost.com/2017/01/22/eight-people-own-as-much-as-half-the-world/). That’s a lot of zeros. This ever-increasing upward vacuuming of Planet Earth’s human and natural resources will not stop, until there is a global revolution for a just and equitable socialist system. Each country must find their path away from psychopathic capitalism, the last two words being a tautology.

It’s the ineluctable logic of capitalism, which Karl Marx wrote about 150 years ago. But, most citizens in North America, Britain, Australia and New Zealand are ignorant of this fact, since his writings are almost nonexistent in libraries and schools (this is a little less true in Western Europe). Marx, Lenin and Mao were also right: unless Americans and eventually the rest of Eurangloland mobilize, in a few years, it will be 180 million in the righthand column, then 200 million in the US and on and on. Europe is catching up fast. Concurrently, it will be four billion, four and a half billion, etc., for all of humanity. How long can this continue? It’s a serious question worthy of your contemplation and discussion.

Happily, you can leave China out of this abysmal Western house of horrors. Baba Beijing is keenly aware of what’s going on in the US, with the UK hot in America’s tracks (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6huZuOKOPf0), and Europe about a generation behind, on its copycat treadmill to a dystopian future (http://www.greanvillepost.com/2017/11/04/forced-recession-as-a-tool-of-social-war-against-the-99/). I’ve talked to a number of Communist Party of China (CPC) officials. They lose sleep over something like this happening in Sinoland, which is why they have an official target of bringing the country’s GINI index (http://www.businessdictionary.com/definition/gini-index.html) to below 0.40 and trending downward. I wrote about this in Book #3 of The China Trilogy (http://chinarising.puntopress.com/2017/05/19/the-china-trilogy/), China Is Communist, Dammit! Dawn of the Red Dynasty (https://www.amazon.com/China-Communist-Dammit-Dawn-Dynasty/dp/6027354380/), analyzing historical and global trends. President Xi Jinping even talked about the GINI index in his recent 19th Party Congress speech (http://chinarising.puntopress.com/2017/10/29/october-18th-2017-is-world-cd-day-when-baba-beijing-declared-war-on-western-capitalism-china-rising-radio-sinoland-171029/).

How many other countries have brought 800 million people out of poverty, since 1949? How many Western nations are adding 10,000 citizens to its middle class every day? Or in reality, capitalist countries are sucking how many thousands of their citizens out of the middle class and down into poverty on a daily basis? How many other governments besides China’s are obsessed about the GINI index and follow through, by passing laws and policies to lower it? How many other world leaders are fanatical about not just reducing, but eliminating poverty in their countries, and actually doing so in record time?

China’s communist-socialist leaders proverbially keep these goals taped to their bathroom mirrors for motivation every morning, when they wake up. Then they go to work for their people. Mao Zedong said it over and over (http://chinarising.puntopress.com/2017/09/12/mao-zedong-died-this-day-in-1976-china-rising-radio-sinoland-170909/and http://chinarising.puntopress.com/2017/10/01/chinas-communist-liberation-on-october-1st-1949-changed-the-world-forever-china-rising-radio-sinoland-171001/), Xi Jinping is saying it and every other Chinese leader in between chanted,

Serve the People.

Below is a screenshot that Joseph Lee, hailing from Canada posted on the China Rising Radio Sinoland Wechat forum. It is a graph from a Taiwanese TV show called 57 Gold Money Explosion. It shows the change in income of the US’s richest 10% versus the bottom 90%, from 1949 to 2012. I shouldn’t have to tell you which group is blue and which is the red.

Notice that the West’s red owners have been getting richer since 1949, immediately after World War II and you blue peasants increasingly poorer ever since. Sorry to break it to you, but nothing’s changed for 500 years of Western colonial imperialism. The elites regurgitate just enough crumbs to keep the masses from revolting and when the downtrodden finally get to cut off a few diamond bedecked heads, the surviving elites hand out some extra tidbits for a generation, then start to claw it all back and then more. Bingo. Your postwar economic history lesson in a nutshell.

