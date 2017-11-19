Central Bankers Met In New York For Ripple Event; Ripple’s CEO Believes Adoption Is Inevitable from Coinivore

Ripple worked recently on a blockchain distributed ledger trial with the Bank of England after earlier this month hosting officials from more than two dozen central banks at a blockchain summit in New York called The Central Bank Summit on Blockchain.

The Summit explored central banks’ experiments with using blockchain for domestic payments. These domestic trials explored rebuilding existing systems, building new backup systems, and creating new features including a central bank digital currency.

“The Summit provided an opportunity to explore the full payments landscape: central banks’ domestic trials, Ripple’s growing cross-border network and interoperability across systems. Together, these form the beginning of an Internet of Value, where payments move as easily as the data across the internet.”

The Summit started with a presentation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on fintech’s potential to change the market structure, opening new possibilities in payments, Ripples’ website wrote.

Ripple gave detailed presentations on how they use blockchain-based solutions to enable connectivity in payments. Ripple solutions connect the following according to its website:

Ripple Chief Executive Officer Brad Garlinghouse concluded, “These blockchain conversations have been happening in isolation. The value of the Central Bank Summit was in exploring and connecting these efforts, as together they create the next generation of payments.”

Garlinghouse recently spoke to Bloomberg where he expressed that it was a matter of time until encrypted distributed ledgers catch on with central banks around the world but the questions remains how soon that will take a footing.

