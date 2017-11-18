Uranium One Investigation Is Heating Up – ‘Avalanche’ To Start Dropping On Hillary Clinton By Monday by Susan Duclos – All News Pipeline

John Solomon, one of The Hill writers that published a blockbuster report back in mid-October that there were massive FBI investigations into a bribery plot, involving Russia, which led to arrests, before the controversial Uranium one deal was made by the Obama administration which gave Moscow control of more than 20 percent of America’s uranium supply, joined Hannity recently to reveal that they are about to drop an even bigger bombshell this coming week.

Brief Recap: The initial report by The Hill, by Solomon and Alison Spann, detailed not only the original investigations but the fact that “Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow,” as well as detailing how many current and former government officials were involved in Uranium One, whether it was as part of the approval process, or the original bribery investigations.

The investigation was ultimately supervised by then-U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein, an Obama appointee who now serves as President Trump’s deputy attorney general, and then-Assistant FBI Director Andrew McCabe, now the deputy FBI director under Trump, Justice Department documents show.

The connections to the current Russia case are many. The Mikerin probe began in 2009 when Robert Mueller, now the special counsel in charge of the Trump case, was still FBI director. And it ended in late 2015 under the direction of then-FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired earlier this year.

Read the entire thing at The Hill, because that one report immediately set congressional members to asking questions of the current AG Jeff Sessions and spawned a variety of investigations by different committees, the newly revealed details, including the fact that there was a secret FBI informant that was part of the original case that was blocked by the Obama administration from providing congress with information, via a gag order.

That led to the Department of Justice lifting the gag order of the FBI informant, and now he is slated to testify before congress.

Related: “Uranium One deal led to some exports to Europe, memos show” and “Congressional investigators make first evidence requests in Russia nuclear bribery case.”

‘MONDAY STARTS WHAT WILL BECOME AN AVALANCHE’

Many are familiar with Fox News host Sean Hannity’s teasers when he takes to Twitter to say “tick tock,” but generally no one is aware of what is about to drop until he finally says “Boom,” but this time is a little different because Hannity’s tweet, which stated “Tick tock….. From now into next year on many fronts!!!! Monday starts what will become an avalanche. Love to all deplorables. Tick tock!!,” came after an interview with The Hill’s John Solomon and investigative journalist Sara Carter, regarding that FBI informant and information they have uncovered about his knowledge of Uranium One, via discussions with his attorney.

Solomon tells Hannity to keep his eye on The Hill because they are about to reveal more damning information, see below:

Despite reports which named the informant as William D. Campbell, with government officials downplaying his knowledge of the Urnaium One deal, stating they had “no recollection or record of him mentioning the deal during their repeated interviews with him,” according to Reuters, Mr. Campbell contradicts their “recollections” by stating he has documentation which proves otherwise.

Campbell countered those who dismiss his knowledge of the Uranium One deal. “I have worked with the Justice Department undercover for several years, and documentation relating to Uranium One and political influence does exist and I have it,” Campbell said. He declined to give details of those documents.

