SILVER BULL CAPITULATES & TRAGEDY STRIKES CLOSE TO ROTHSCHILD Video – SGTReport

TDC Note – I would say a charlatans colors are exposed instead of a “silver bull capitulates”. As most of you have probably noticed we haven’t published a word produced by Hoffman since his exposure a few months ago – this trend will continue in the foreseeable future.

Just a couple of the comments, from YouTube, associated with this video.

Manuel Ricardo

Andy Hoffman selling his silver for Bitcoin just strengthens my resolve for silver being the best vehicle for preserving, and perhaps, creating true wealth. Unfortunately the last interview with Andy was somewhat embarrassing for him. He sounded like a whiny 😫 little you know what.

I’m sure Chris Duane is going to get a kick out of this latest capitulation too.

Brett Hunter

Hoffman is a fool. good riddance!﻿

Reef Habitat

Andy Hoffman was and always will be a fraud and a pumper. Guy has zero credibility at this point.﻿



